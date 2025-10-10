Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh becomes qualified flying instructor; debunks Pakistani propaganda Pakistani media were spreading rumours that IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, India's first woman to fly the Rafale, is in Pakistani custody. False reports claim she was arrested after her jet was shot down near Sialkot.

Chennai:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday (October 10) released the first official photograph of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh after Operation Sindoor, marking a proud moment as she has now been conferred the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge.

The milestone was achieved during the valedictory ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC) at the Flying Instructors School, Air Force Station Tambaram, on October 9, 2025. The event was graced by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO Training Command, IAF, as the Chief Guest.

A total of 59 officers from the IAF, sister services, and friendly foreign countries were awarded the coveted badge during the ceremony.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh's first photograph, released by the Indian Air Force after Operation Sindoor.

Pakistani propaganda debunked

For the past several weeks, Pakistan was running false propaganda campaigns about Squadron Leader Singh, one of India's most recognised women fighter pilots. Pakistani media were spreading rumours that IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, India's first woman to fly the Rafale, is in Pakistani custody. False reports claim she was arrested after her jet was shot down near Sialkot during Operation Sindoor.

The release of her official photograph by the IAF on this landmark day has effectively debunked those claims, reaffirming her service, dedication, and professional excellence.

Who is Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh?

Shivangi Singh is India's first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet and has previously been part of the Golden Arrows Squadron based at Ambala. She played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor, where the IAF decisively countered Pakistan's aerial provocations.

Known for her professionalism and grit, she continues to inspire young aspirants, especially women, to join combat roles in the armed forces.