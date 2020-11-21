Image Source : PTI Section 144 imposed in Jaipur till December 20

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, restrictions imposed in Jaipur under Section 144 of CrPC, to remain in effect till December 20. Rajasthan government had earlier given the power to the district magistrates to bring back prohibitions in their respective districts. However, for longer period impositions the DMs will have to consult the state government.

On Saturday, four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur, according to the report.

Of the fresh cases, the highest (551) were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur where 444 persons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest in a single-day, and 16 deaths, according to an official report. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951, it said.

