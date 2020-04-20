62-year-old dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan; state death toll at 24

Image Source : PTI 62-year-old dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported another fatality due to coronavirus late on Sunday after a 62-year-old Nagaur district resident succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. With the new fatality, Rajasthan's total death toll has reached 24, with Jaipur accounting for 13 deaths. Seventeen other fresh cases of coronavirus were also reported from the state on Monday, officials said.

"A 62-year-old Nagaur district resident died Sunday night at SMS Hospital here. He was admitted on April 18 and was suffering from hypertension," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.



Singh said of the 17 fresh cases, eight were reported from Jaipur; two each from Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Ajmer.

A total of 1,495 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.



The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 17 new cases, total tally surges to 1495; death toll at 24

Also Read | Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 new cases, total tally rises to 1351; death toll at 11

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage