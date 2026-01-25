National Voters Day 2026: PM Modi calls voting 'greatest privilege', urges youth to celebrate democracy National Voters Day 2026: Observed every January 25 since the Election Commission's 1950 establishment, National Voters' Day features this year's theme "My India, My Vote" and tagline "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy."

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed voters as the "Bhagya Vidhata" (destiny makers) of India's growth on National Voters' Day, urging citizens- especially first-time youth voters- to embrace voting as both a sacred right and duty. In a heartfelt letter to MY-Bharat volunteers and an X post, he emphasized active participation to build a "Viksit Bharat."

Voters as democracy's pillars

"To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy," Modi wrote. He described the indelible ink on a finger as a "badge of honour," noting India's dual identity as the world's largest democracy and the "Mother of Democracy" with ancient roots. Citizens trek from Himalayas to Andaman islands to vote, showcasing unwavering commitment.

Spotlight on first-time voters and Nari Shakti

Modi called on families, societies, schools, and colleges to celebrate youngsters hitting voting age—sharing sweets or holding ceremonies to make them feel empowered. He praised MY-Bharat volunteers' "Can Do" spirit to boost awareness and highlighted young women's "Nari Shakti" as vital for inclusive democracy.

National Voters' Day significance

Marked annually on January 25 since the Election Commission's 1950 founding, this year's theme is "My India, My Vote" with the tagline "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy." President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the main event. Modi commended the ECI's efforts in fortifying electoral processes.

Call to action for youth

Addressing volunteers, Modi said: "Spread awareness about becoming a voter... Our first-time voters hold the power to transform the destiny of our country." He tied it to India's 75 years since the 1951 polls, resolving to strengthen democracy for a developed, self-reliant Bharat.