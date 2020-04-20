Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 17 new cases, total tally surges to 1495; death toll at 24

Monday, April 20, 2020
     
With 127 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1478 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 183 have recovered and 14 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2020 9:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

With 127 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1478 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 183 have recovered and 14 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,478 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4203, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 23
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 102
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 60
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 13
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 535
Jaisalmer 32
Jhunjhunu 37
Jodhpur 228
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 99
Nagaur 58
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 95
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 16,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 16,116 including 519 deaths and 2,302 have recovered.

