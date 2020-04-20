Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 17 new cases, total tally surges to 1495; death toll at 24

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 127 new cases, total tally surges to 1478; death toll at 14

With 127 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1478 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 183 have recovered and 14 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,478 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4203, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 23 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 102 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 60 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 13 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 535 Jaisalmer 32 Jhunjhunu 37 Jodhpur 228 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 99 Nagaur 58 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 95 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 16,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 16,116 including 519 deaths and 2,302 have recovered.

