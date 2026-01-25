How tableaux are chosen for the Republic Day Parade: Eligibility, themes, and concept selection explained Republic Day 2026: A total of 30 tableaux--- 17 of States and Union Territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services--- will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 this year.

New Delhi:

Every year on 26 January, India celebrates its Republic Day with grandeur, with the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi being the centerpiece of the celebrations. Among the parade's most anticipated attractions are the colorful tableaux presented by states, ministries, and services, which showcase India's diversity, heritage, and achievements. But have you wondered how these tableaux are selected?

This year, a total of 30 tableaux, including 17 states and Union Territories, 13 Ministries, will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26. With a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Who decides the themes?

The Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the Republic Day parade and the celebrations, finalises the parade themes after consultations with other central authorities. Following this, states, Union Territories, and ministries are invited to submit their tableau proposals in line with the approved themes. However, not all proposals make the cut, as the selection process is highly competitive.

Every year, around September, the Defence Ministry initiates the process to decide the tableaux by asking all the states, the Union Territories, Central Government departments, and a few constitutional authorities to send their tableau proposals. The ministry sends formal letters to all 36 States/UTs, Union ministries, departments, the Election Commission, and NITI Aayog, inviting them to participate.

What needs to be included in tableaux?

Participants are required to highlight elements specific to their state, Union Territory, or department while staying within the overarching theme. The Defence Ministry provides basic guidelines outlining what the tableaux can feature, including cultural, historical, and developmental aspects, ensuring consistency and alignment with the parade's overall vision.

Participating entities are required to engage young, qualified designers from renowned institutions to ensure innovative and high-quality tableaux. The designs should incorporate:

Electronic display walls for bright and vivid presentation of images or content.

Moving elements using robotics or mechatronics.

3D printing could be used to depict certain elements.

LED lighting creatively used to highlight dark or shadowed areas.

Sound balancing for accompanying music.

Use of special effects to the maximum extent feasible to improve the optics/visual effects

Use eco-friendly materials; avoid plastics or plastic-based products.

Ensure the highest quality materials in fabrication.

The tableaux of two different states/ UTs must not be too similar, as the tableaux, together, should showcase the diversity of the country.

No writing or logos are allowed except for the name of the state/UT/department, which must be displayed in Hindi (front), English (back), and a regional language (sides).

How tableaux are selected?

For the selection of Republic Day tableaux, the Ministry of Defence constitutes an expert committee comprising eminent personalities from fields such as art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography. The committee is tasked with scrutinising and shortlisting tableaux proposals received from states, Union Territories, and ministries.

In the first stage, the committee examines the submitted sketches or design concepts. It may suggest modifications to improve clarity or presentation. The sketches are expected to be simple, colourful and visually engaging, easy to understand, and free from unnecessary details. Each design should be self-explanatory and should not require written explanations.

If a tableau includes a dance performance, it must feature a traditional folk dance, with authentic costumes and musical instruments. Proposals involving dance must also be accompanied by a video clip. Once the initial concept is approved, participants are required to develop three-dimensional models of their tableaux, which are again evaluated by the expert committee for final selection.

The final decision is based on multiple factors, including visual appeal, public impact, relevance to the theme, level of detailing, overall presentation, and accompanying music.

The committee meets over several rounds spread across multiple days, progressively shortlisting and eliminating proposals. Only shortlisted participants are informed of advancement to the next stage. The invitation letter clearly states that final selection does not automatically ensure inclusion in the Republic Day parade if the tableau is not fabricated strictly in accordance with the version approved during the selection process.

The selection depends upon a combination of factors, including but not limited to visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea/theme of the tableaux, degree of detailing involved in the tableaux, music accompanying the tableaux, local artists, inclusiveness of modern/electronic/robotics technology, etc.

The selection process normally extends over six to seven rounds of meetings on different days, with some elimination and shortlisting at each stage.

Also Read: Republic Day security tightened as drone attack threat issued for Punjab, J-K and Rajasthan borders

Also Read: A formation flying named 'Sindoor' comprising Rafale, Su-30 jets to feature at Republic Day flypast