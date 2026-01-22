A formation flying named 'Sindoor' comprising Rafale, Su-30 jets to feature at Republic Day flypast In total, 29 aircraft including four transport planes and nine helicopters will be part of the flypast, military officials said on Thursday. The platforms will display a variety of formations including Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

New Delhi:

As part of the Republic day celebrations, a formation flying named ‘Sindoor’ comprising Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar and MiG-29 combat jets will feature in the Indian Air Force's Republic Day flypast that will serve as a powerful symbol of the dominance it established during the four-day hostilities with Pakistan last May.

In total, 29 aircraft including four transport planes and nine helicopters will be part of the flypast, military officials said on Thursday. The platforms will display a variety of formations including Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

The flypast will also carry the flag of Operation Sindoor to commemorate India's high-precision tri-services military campaign against Pakistan from May 7 to 10, the officials said.

The Sindoor formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft. All these combat jets were part of Operation Sindoor. The other platforms to feature in the flypast are Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Apache choppers, Indian Navy's P8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters.

A huge special formation will be dedicated at the flypast to commemorate Operation Sindoor, the officials said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 evening.

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might that will include elite marching contingents, missiles, indigenous weapon systems. President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at the parade.

