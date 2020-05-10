Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 37 new cases, state's tally rises to 3741; death toll at 107

After 37 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3741 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 20,228 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 179 Alwar 14 Bharatpur 115 Bhilwara 39 Banswara 61 Bikaner 38 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 15 Dungarpur 9 Jaipur 1206 Jaisalmer 39 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 762 Jhalawar 42 Karauli 3 Kota 221 Nagaur 119 Pali 35 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 7 Tonk 136 Udaipur 15 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

