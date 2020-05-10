Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 37 new cases, state's tally rises to 3741; death toll at 107

Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
After 37 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections.

New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2020 10:01 IST
After 37 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3741 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 20,228 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 179
Alwar 14
Bharatpur 115
Bhilwara 39
Banswara 61
Bikaner  38
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 15
Dungarpur 9
Jaipur 1206
Jaisalmer 39
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 762
Jhalawar 42
Karauli 3
Kota 221
Nagaur 119
Pali 35
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 7
Tonk 136
Udaipur 15
Italian  2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

X