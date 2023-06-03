Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector during event | Know Why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: In a purported video surfacing on social media, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was seen throwing a microphone at the Barmer district collector, apparently enraged after the public address system malfunctioned during a public event. As per the updates, the incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when Gehlot was interacting with a group of women. He was collecting feedback on various government schemes meant for the public.

Gehlot was addressing the group of women

In the video, CM Gehlot was seen addressing the group of women, the microphone malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it at the Barmer district collector. Then, the collector then picked up the mike.

He again lost his composure

Gehlot again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women and asked them to go away. "Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar," he said.

As per a report of PTI, Rajasthan CM was on a two-day tour of Barmer. During the event, the women told the chief minister about the various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of Anganwadi workers.

Gehlot on Odisha Train Tragedy

Gehlot earlier on Friday expressed his grief over the Odisha Train Tragedy in which over 200 people were killed. He said the news about the accident of the Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. "My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone," Gehlot tweeted.

