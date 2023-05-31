CM Ashok Gehlot announces big relief for people on electricity bills in election-bound Rajasthan- DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Big announcement by Gehlot ahead of polls

Ahead of assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced a big relief for people by giving a waiver on electricity charges and exemption from other surcharges. The government will give free electricity up to 100 units, Gehlot said in a video message posted on Twitter.

He said after feedback from inflation relief camps and speaking to people, the government found that people want a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills.

"We also received feedback from people regarding fuel surcharge in electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken to give people relief," he added.

"The electricity bill of those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month will be zero. The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month, that is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units," he is heard saying in the video.

Keeping in mind, especially the middle-class people, consumers who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units of electricity will be free, along with fixed charges up to 200 units, fuel surcharge, and all other charges will be waived and will be paid by the state government, he added.

Providing free electricity for certain numbers of units becomes a very popular poll gimmick that has been electorally fruitful so far. Often, the party announces free electricity gets electoral benefits in the elections. It was started by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi later followed by almost every party. Recently, Karnataka Congress announced an electricity waiver during the state election and the results can be seen. In Rajasthan, Gehlot also played the same popular card ahead of the elections.

