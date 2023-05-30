Ashok Gehlot hints at truce with Sachin Pilot: 'Position unimportant for me, but...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader K.C. Venugopal with party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot after a meeting at party President Mallikarjun Kharges residence

Gehlot vs Pilot: Calling upon Congress workers and leaders to exercise "patience" and wait for their opportunity to serve in some capacity, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed the hope that he and his bete noire Sachin Pilot would work together and win the assembly polls in the state later this year.

He also hinted at a possible truce over the chief minister race. "The position is not important for me, I have been the CM thrice. Today it's my duty to do the work that the high command wants which is to win the election," he said.

He, however, urged Sachin Pilot to work together. "If he (Sachin Pilot) is in the party then why won't he do this (work together). You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will walk together then our govt will be repeated. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday," he added.

"I remember the words of Sonia Gandhi who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way. I keep this in my heart and tell partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So I call for patience, patience, patience" he said. His statement comes a day after the two Rajasthan bigwigs met the Congress leadership and the party projected unity among them to take on the BJP in the state elections later this year.

In an attempt to limit all the differences between the two leaders, Congress leadership led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi held long deliberations with both Gehlot and Pilot.

