Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ashok Gehlot hints at truce with Sachin Pilot: 'Position unimportant for me, but...'

Ashok Gehlot hints at truce with Sachin Pilot: 'Position unimportant for me, but...'

Gehlot vs Pilot: CM Gehlot statements come a day after he and Sachin Pilot met the Congress leadership and the party projected unity among them to take on the BJP in the state elections later this year.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Jaipur Updated on: May 30, 2023 17:50 IST
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal with party leaders Ashok
Image Source : PTI Congress leader K.C. Venugopal with party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot after a meeting at party President Mallikarjun Kharges residence

Gehlot vs Pilot: Calling upon Congress workers and leaders to exercise "patience" and wait for their opportunity to serve in some capacity, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed the hope that he and his bete noire Sachin Pilot would work together and win the assembly polls in the state later this year. 

He also hinted at a possible truce over the chief minister race. "The position is not important for me, I have been the CM thrice. Today it's my duty to do the work that the high command wants which is to win the election," he said.

He, however, urged Sachin Pilot to work together. "If he (Sachin Pilot) is in the party then why won't he do this (work together). You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will walk together then our govt will be repeated. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday," he added.

"I remember the words of Sonia Gandhi who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way. I keep this in my heart and tell partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So I call for patience, patience, patience" he said. His statement comes a day after the two Rajasthan bigwigs met the Congress leadership and the party projected unity among them to take on the BJP in the state elections later this year.

In an attempt to limit all the differences between the two leaders, Congress leadership led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi held long deliberations with both Gehlot and Pilot.

Related Stories
Rajasthan: Scuffle breaks out between Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot supporters in Ajmer | VIDEO

Rajasthan: Scuffle breaks out between Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot supporters in Ajmer | VIDEO

Sachin Pilot summoned to Delhi, may meet Congress chief Kharge amid tussle with CM Gehlot

Sachin Pilot summoned to Delhi, may meet Congress chief Kharge amid tussle with CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot vield attack on BJP-RSS: 'Will you embrace Dalits besides promoting upper-class'

Rajasthan CM Gehlot vield attack on BJP-RSS: 'Will you embrace Dalits besides promoting upper-class'

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top brass summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve rift

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top brass summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve rift

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News