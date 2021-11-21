Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
Rajasthan: After cabinet reshuffle, 6 MLAs appointed advisors to CM Ashok Gehlot

The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisors are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar.

New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2021 21:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra pose with new Cabinet Ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Highlights

  • Six MLAs, including three independents, have been appointed advisors to CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan
  • Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena have been appointed advisors
  • 15 ministers took the oath in Rajasthan on Sunday in a cabinet expansion that included 12 new faces

Hours after 15 ministers took oath in a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, the state government has appointed six MLAs, including three independents, as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisors are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar.

Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena have also been appointed advisers to Gehlot, according to a list released by the Chief Minister's Office.

Fifteen ministers took the oath in Rajasthan on Sunday in a cabinet expansion that included 12 new faces, fulfilling a key demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot whose rebellion last year shook the state’s Congress government.

Gehlot had earlier in the day said those who did not make it to the council of ministers will be adjusted in other political appointments.

(with PTI inputs)

