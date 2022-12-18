Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food

Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food

Rajasthan: The incident occurred in Devnarayan Residential School on Saturday evening, they said.

PTI Reported By: PTI Jaipur Published on: December 18, 2022 20:30 IST
Kumar said the samples of khichdi have been sent for
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Kumar said the samples of khichdi have been sent for testing.

Rajasthan: Twelve girl students of a residential school in Rajasthan's Sirohi district were taken ill after consuming contaminated khichdi, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Devnarayan Residential School on Saturday evening, they said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Sirohi) Dr Rajesh Kumar said 12 students were taken to the hospital on complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea.

While four of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the rest were discharged after primary treatment, he said.

Kumar said the samples of khichdi have been sent for testing.

ALSO READ | Shraddha-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew chops aunt's body, dumps pieces in Jaipur

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Man throws hot oil at finance company employees in Jhunjhunu

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News