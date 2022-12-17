Rajasthan: Man throws hot oil at finance company employees in Jhunjhunu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI "There was a heated argument between the two sides when Swami filled a jug of hot oil from the work of a nearby shop and poured it on the victims," ASI Narendra Singh said.

Rajasthan: Two employees of a private finance company suffered burn injuries and were later admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jhunjhu after a man poured hot oil on them. The incident happened at the branch of a private bank after the employees of the private finance company approached Surendra Swami. The employees had approached him for the collection of EMI when Swami allegedly threw hot oil on the staff and fled from the spot.

Surendra Swami is a resident of Khaitan Ka Mohalla of Ward no.4, Jhunjhunu. On the day of the mishap, the employees of the private finance company Kuldeep and Naveen reached his house to Swami's house to collect the EMI but couldn't do so as he was not home. Afterwards, Swami asked them to come near a private bank on Rani Sati Road where this incident happened.

The accused is, however, absconding. However, the police of Kotwali have registered a case against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)

