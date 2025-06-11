Sonam had made up her mind to kill Raja, lured him to northeast with temple visit plan: Police Raja Raghuvanshi murder case update: Indore Crime Branch sources revealed that Sonam was determined to kill Raja and orchestrated the murder plot with her lover Raj Kushwaha and his accomplices. She lured Raja from Indore to Meghalaya via Guwahati under the pretext of visiting the Kamakhya temple.

New Delhi:

Chilling details have been emerging in the sensational murder of Raja Raghuvanshi with police sources revealing that his wife, Sonam, had premeditated the killing along with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. According to Indore Crime Branch officials, Sonam was resolute about eliminating her husband and had made detailed plans to lure him to the northeast.

Police probing the case said Sonam manipulated Raja emotionally by insisting they visit the Kamakhya temple before going anywhere else. She convinced him to travel to Guwahati and then to Meghalaya, where he was eventually murdered. All of this, police said, was planned while she was staying at her parental home after their marriage.

Sonam returned to her maternal home on May 15, just four days after their wedding. From there, she booked travel tickets and coordinated the entire plan with Raj over phone, sources told The Pioneer. During initial interrogation of the accused by Meghalaya Police in Indore, the extent of Sonam’s involvement reportedly came to light.

‘If friends fail, I’ll push him off a cliff’

Sources further said Sonam told Raj that if his friends — identified as Vishal, Anand and Akash — failed to kill Raja, she would take him to a hilly spot on the pretext of clicking a photo and push him to death. The duo also reportedly had a contingency plan to escape to Nepal if the crime got exposed.

Father demands death penalty for all accused

Raja Raghuvanshi’s father, speaking to the media, said, “Everyone involved should be hanged. There are more people yet to be arrested, including some from their factory.” He urged the Raghuvanshi community to ostracize Sonam’s entire family, alleging that they were aware of her affair with Raj.

Neighbours also confirmed hearing family quarrels, with one incident reportedly taking place just three days before the wedding. “Despite marrying into a respectable family, she was unhappy. Her mother and she even had a public argument,” said a neighbour.

Sonam misled family even after wedding

The grieving father further said his son had been upset because Sonam behaved like she had been ‘forcibly brought into the marriage’ despite a lavish ceremony. “Even on Ekadashi, she lied about fasting but was later seen eating at a hotel with the accused,” he added.

Raja's father demands social boycott

Raja’s father has called for Sonam’s family to be socially boycotted from the Raghuvanshi community and demanded the strictest punishment for all those involved in the murder. “The public is angry. All accused must be sentenced to death. More people from her circle and workplace will be arrested soon,” he said.