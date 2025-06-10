Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam's alleged lover drove people to Raghuvanshi's funeral, says eyewitness Nearly a week after Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered, his wife Sonam unexpectedly resurfaced at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly surrendered to the police and was subsequently arrested.

New Delhi:

As the murder in misty hills of Meghalaya unfolds, a new development in the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi has come to the fore. Eyewitnesses said that one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha, drove a vehicle to take people to the victim’s funeral. Notably, Kushwaha is suspected to be the key conspirator along with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim’s wife. He has also been alleged of having had an affair with Sonam.

The murder case took a sensational turn on Monday, when Sonam was held by Meghalaya police along with her three alleged aides Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21).

"When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four -five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," said eye-witness Lakshman Singh Rathore.

What we know so far?

Raja Raghuvanshi, who was on his honeymoon with wife Sonam after their May 11 wedding in Indore, was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills on June 2. The police said that his body was in a decomposed state when they found it. The couple had gone missing on May 23, shortly after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, around 20 km from where his body was recovered.

East Khasi Hills police said three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Authorities claim the suspects were allegedly hired by Raja’s wife, Sonam, who later surrendered at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

However, Sonam’s father has denied her involvement and said Kushwaha was wrongly implicated, threatening legal action against Meghalaya Police.

Tensions are high in Indore, where locals gathered outside Raja’s house, burned Sonam’s photo, and demanded a CBI probe. Police presence has been stepped up outside Sonam’s maternal home.

Sonam claims she was drugged and taken to Ghazipur

Nearly a week after Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered, his wife Sonam unexpectedly resurfaced at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly surrendered to the police and was subsequently arrested.

Sonam told authorities she had been drugged and brought to Ghazipur to make it appear she was a victim. Four others were arrested following her detention, UP Police ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said during an interview with NDTV.

UP police dismiss sonam’s victim claim as a cover-up

ADG Amitabh Yash called Sonam’s alleged murder plot “poorly planned” and said she attempted to mislead police by posing as a victim. According to him, Sonam alerted her family around 3 am that she was at a roadside eatery, prompting them to contact Madhya Pradesh police.

The local police then took her into custody, conducted a medical check-up, and shifted her to a one-stop support centre.