VIDEO: Man hits Raja Raghuvanshi murder accused at Indore airport, says they should be hanged till death Meghalaya honeymoon murder: A team of the Meghalaya Police was taking the accused to Shillong from the Indore Airport when a passenger took a swing at one of them, expressing anger over the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly at the hands of his wife and her lover.

Indore:

A dramatic scene unfolded at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday night when a passenger slapped one of the accused in the high-profile murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed by his wife Sonam and her accomplices while the couple were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month.

The incident was captured on camera by mediapersons at the spot, showing a police team escorting the accused when a bystander suddenly took a swing at one of them accused, slapping him.

The incident occurred as a Meghalaya Police team was escorting four accused - Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi - into the airport. A passenger, who was waiting nearby with his luggage, suddenly struck one of the masked accused, seemingly outraged over the murder that has captured national attention. It remains unclear which accused was slapped. A video of the episode has since gone viral.

Video: Man slaps Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused

The man was later identified as Sunil Lakwani, a resident of Indore. Speaking to ANI, he said he hit the accused out of anger because of a resident (Raja Raghuvasnhi) of his city has been killed and that all the accused should be hanged till death.

Meghalaya murder accused taken to Shillong

According to Indore’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, the 12-member Meghalaya Police team departed for Shillong with the four accused after securing their transit custody from a local court.

Officials revealed that following the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya on May 23, his wife Sonam, the prime accused — had traveled to Indore. She reportedly stayed in a rented flat in the Dewas Naka area from May 25 to 27. However, Meghalaya Police are expected to provide further confirmation and details.

As part of the investigation, the Meghalaya team visited the residence of accused Vishal Chauhan in Indore. Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonamchandra Yadav stated that, based on Chauhan’s disclosure, the clothes he wore during the alleged crime were seized from his home. These garments will be sent to a forensic lab to check for any blood traces.

According to Meghalaya Police, Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old transport businessman who was on his honeymoon in the state, was murdered by his wife Sonam (25). She allegedly orchestrated the killing with the help of her suspected lover Raj Kushwah and three contract killers.