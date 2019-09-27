Image Source : PTI Rains lash Himachal, Kufri coldest place

Heavy rains lashed Kangra and Sirmour districts of Himachal Pradesh where Kufri was the coldest place, the Meteorological department said on Friday.

The MeT department has already issued a yellow warning of heavy rains for Friday and Saturday.

While it has been raining in state capital Shimla and several other parts of the state since Friday morning, Kangra received the highest 102.4 mm rain between 5.30 pm Thursday and 8.30 am Friday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

As per data provided by the MeT office, Dharamshala witnessed 80.4 mm rain, Nahan (71.3 mm), Paonta Sahib (54.4 mm), Sundernagar (30.4 mm), Palampur (28.8 mm), Una (26.2 mm) and Bilaspur (24 mm) during the period.

Besides Chamba received 17 mm rain, Dalhousie (13 mm) and Mandi (11.4 mm) between 5.30 pm Thursday and 8.30 am Friday, he added.

Kufri remained the coldest place with a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa were 11.3 and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Similarly the minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was recorded as 14.8 degrees Celsius, whereas that in tourist places Dalhousie and Manali was 12. 9 and 15.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Besides the minimum temperature in Nahan also dipped to 15.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, he added.

ALSO READ | Schools closed in Lucknow following heavy rains

ALSO READ | Pune: 12 killed in rain-related incidents; schools, colleges closed today