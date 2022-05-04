Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
Rain lashes Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab, brings relief from scorching heat

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, had been hovering above normal limits during the past several days.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2022 16:58 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Ending the prolonged dry spell, rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, giving relief to the people from the hot weather conditions.

Rains also lashed Chandigarh's adjoining towns Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, had been hovering above normal limits during the past several days.

"Rains have brought welcome relief after days of scorching heat," said Lalit Goel, a Chandigarh resident.

