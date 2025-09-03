Rain fury in Himachal: 5 dead in house collapses, schools closed in 3 districts, IMD issues orange alert Himachal weather: The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rains in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert for heavy rain in Una and Bilaspur districts.

Shimla:

Heavy rains have wrecked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Five people were killed in house collapse incidents amid torrential rains and flash floods in the state on Tuesday, blocking 1,337 roads, including four national highways, officials said.

IMD issues orange alert, warns of heavy rains

In the meantime, the IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert for heavy rain in Una and Bilaspur districts.

In Solan district's Samloh village, a woman died after she was buried under the debris of her house that collapsed following heavy rain late on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hemlata. Her husband, Heem Ram, four children, and her 85-year-old handicapped mother-in-law escaped with minor injuries.

In another incident, a man and a woman were rescued from the rubble after their house caved in following rain in Kullu's Dhalpur. The woman later succumbed to her injuries, police said, adding that the details of the deceased were awaited.

Three dead in landslide in Mandi

Officials said that a landslide that occurred near Jangam Bagh BBMB colony in Sundernagar in Mandi district on Tuesday evening claimed three lives -- two women and a child.

The deceased have been identified as Bharti (28) and her 2.5-year-old daughter Kirtan. They were rescued and taken to hospital where they were declared dead. One of the bodies is yet to be identified, they said. Two-three more people are feared trapped under the debris, the officials said.

The teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force and police are carrying out the rescue operations, Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apporv Devgan, who was at the spot, told the PTI.

Schools closed in Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur

All government and private educational institutes, including coaching centres and nursing institutes, in Shimla, Kangra and Sirmaur districts have been ordered to remain shut on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, in an order issued on Tuesday evening, said Shimla has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the last few days and there was a high possibility of landslides at several locations across the district, according to the latest Geological Survey of India forecast.

"Teachers and administrative staff are exempted from attending educational institutions, and online classes will be conducted," the order said.

In view of an orange warning of heavy rains, educational institutions will remain shut in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, orders issued by the respective deputy commissioners of the two districts said.

Affected families shifted to safer locations

The two affected families have been shifted to safer locations, while occupants of nearby houses facing similar risks have vacated their homes, they said.

About nine villages in Manali were cut off after floods in the Manalsu drain, which also obstructed the Manali-Leh route.

A landslide behind the Paddal gurdwara area in Mandi town damaged two houses on Monday night. However, no casualties were reported as the residents evacuated on time, the officials said.

An under-construction house was damaged following a landslide in the Anni area of Kullu district. No casualty was reported as the house had already been declared unsafe during the 2023 monsoon disaster and was vacant.

1,337 roads blocked in Himachal

Of the 1,337 blocked roads, 282 are in Mandi, 255 in Shimla, 239 in Chamba, 205 in Kullu and 140 in Sirmaur district, among others.

National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), National Highway 305 (Aut-Sainj), National Highway 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road) and National Highway 707 (Hatkoti to Poanta) were also blocked, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway 5, also known as the Hindustan-Tibet Road, and the Chandigarh-Manali Highway were also obstructed by landslides, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

With inputs from PTI