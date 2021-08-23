Rain accompanied by thunderstorm likely in Delhi, UP today: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora," the IMD said.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Delhi recorded 138.8 mm rainfall on Saturday, with the weather department saying the one-day precipitation in the month of August was the highest in 14 years and ninth highest since 1961. According to the meteorological department, the national capital had recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August on August 2, 1961.

Delhi received 138.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday -- the highest one-day precipitation for the month of August since 2007 -- it said.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read: KSRTC to resume bus operations to Tamil Nadu from today

Latest India News