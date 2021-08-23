Follow us on Image Source : PTI KSRTC to resume bus operations to Tamil Nadu from today

In the wake of a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in both states, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday said that its bus services to Tamil Nadu will resume from Monday. According to a statement released by the KSRTC, around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations as bus services to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka were stopped on April 27 this year due to COVID restrictions.

Earlier, amid an ease in several COVID-related curbs in Karnataka, KSRTC also had said it will re-start inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per the guidelines of respective states with effect from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Moreover, KSRTC is also operating inter-state services to Kerala.

At present these services are running in a limited manner via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the needs of the passengers and are being operated in full compliance with COVID protocol.

After prolonged lockdown due to the second wave of COVID hitting the state in March-April, the KSRTC had even stopped operating buses within the state and it was resumed only on June 21 after the state began witnessing a decline in COVID cases.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka registered 1,189 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities due to the disease to 29.38 lakh and 37,145 respectively, the health department said on Sunday. There were 20,556 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,456 patients took the total recoveries to 28,80,889.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one COVID-19 hotspot with 286 infections and four fatalities which were the highest among all the districts on Sunday.

Bengaluru urban district was the second major COVID hotspot with 267 cases and two deaths.

The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,35,036 infections and 15,959 deaths. There were 7,762 active cases.

Other districts too reported COVID-19 cases including 132 Udupi, 79 in Mysuru, 75 in Hassan, 55 in Kodagu and 50 in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the media bulletin, there were deaths in 14 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Udupi, Mandya and Dharwad.

Kalaburagi district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities. There were zero fatalities in 17 districts in Karnataka.

The department said in its bulletin that 1,25,158 COVID tests were conducted on Sunday including 92,842 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.19 crore COVID-19 tests in the state, the department said.

There were 1,50,127 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.69 crore. The positivity rate today was 0.94 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, it said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

Also Read | Karnataka to provide free post-treatment to black fungus patients

Latest India News