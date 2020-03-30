Railways to convert 20,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

Railways to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

The Indian Railways is preparing to convert train coaches into isolation wards to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and meet the increasing demand for beds in the isolation wards. In view of the outbreak, as many as 20,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, Railway Board confirmed on Monday. It also said that at least 5 zonal railways have prepared the prototypes.

In a letter to general managers of zonal railways on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it. It also said that the railways had held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision. Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.