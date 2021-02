Rail Roko: Farmers' agitation had 'negligible' impact on train services, Railways says

Image Source : PTI Ambala: Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide Rail Roko Andolan, at Shahpur in Ambala, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)

'Rail roko' agitation called by farmer groups had "negligible" or "minimal" impact on train services on Thursday, the Indian Railways said. The blockade was held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm. According to the Railways, no untoward incident was reported due to the protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, had last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal three new farm legislation.

"The rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident. There was negligible or minimal impact on the running of the trains across the country. Train movement in all the zones is normal now," a Railways spokesperson said.

"Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some Railway zones but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the Rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned," he said.

READ MORE: Rail Roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, 3 other stations

Earlier, around 25 trains were regulated by the Railways on account of the agitation.

The railways had deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmer groups' congregations at Haryana's Ambala, Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri railway stations were reported, according to officials.

At Modinagar railway station farmers squatted on tracks but they had very limited effect on train services, said officials.

Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Bhartiya Kisan Union activists block a railway track during a four-hour rail roko demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), as part of their agitation against Centres farm reform laws, at Gator - Jagatpura Railway Station in Jaipur, Thursday, Feb. 18,2021.

At Kurukshetra in Haryana, farmers climbed on the locomotive of Gita Jayanti Express train which was stationary at that time, resulting in some delay.

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said.

Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and also blocked a rail track in Mohali district, they said.

Security had been tightened in both Haryana and Punjab, with personnel of the government railway police and the state police force being deployed there, officials said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

In Rajasthan, officials said the Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was the only train cancelled due to the agitation, while few others were delayed.

In West Bengal too, stray incidents were reported across the state with little or no effect on rail services.

Within an hour of the agitation being over, the Railways said all its services were running normally across the country. (With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: Rail Roko: Farmers block tracks in several states; Railway says agitation had negligible impact

Latest India News