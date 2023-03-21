Sawal To Banta Hai: Rahul Gandhi wants to topple govt with help of foreign powers: Sambit Patra | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in an exclusive conversation with India TV

Sawal To Banta Hai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to topple the government with the help of foreign powers. In an exclusive conversation with India TV in its show Sawal To Banta Hai, Sambit Patra spoke about Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to London, his allegations against the government, law enforcement agencies conducting raids at opposition leaders among other issues.

Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal only make false and baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government but keep mum when they are asked to provide evidence for their alleged allegations.

Rahul Gandhi wants to topple govt with foreign help, says Sambit Patra, calls him 'Mir Jafar'

Sambit Patra said that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he insults the country. He goes to London and says that democracy is dying in the country and asks why America and Europe are not helping to save India's democracy. Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi appeals to foreigners to interfere in India's internal affairs and that is why I have called Rahul Gandhi 'Mir Jafar'. He wants to topple the government by asking help from foreign powers.

Rahul will have to apologise, says Patra

Sambit Patra said that even in 2019, Rahul Gandhi had made false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he would not apologize. But later his lawyer apologized in the Supreme Court, after which the then Chief Justice said that merely apologizing would not work, the apology has to be given in writing which he had to do. Sambit Patra said that Rahul will have to apologize and the public will make him do so.

