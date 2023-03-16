Sawal To Banta Hai: Both Congress, BJP govts have tried to capture judiciary, says Kapil Sibal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal speaks on India TV

Sawal To Banta Hai: In an exclusive conversation with India TV in its show 'Sawal To Banta Hai', Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal spoke in detail on several political and social issues on Thursday.

"Advocates have been torchbearers in global history. Wherever revolution took place in the world, the advocates played the role of crusaders and they brought changes. So, I also decided to make a non-political forum which would provide a platform to marginalized people to raise their voices," he said.

People from other walks of life should join advocates to bring changes, he alone can't make difference, Sibal added.

Look at the current scenario, people are being attacked in the name of caste/religion and UAPA is used against students and journalists, he said.

Jibe at BJP, Congress

Taking a jibe at Congress (his previous party) and ruling BJP, Sibal said successive governments of both parties have tried to capture the judiciary.

On cases against Lalu & family

Defending former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in land for job scam, he said there was no evidence against the Lalu family.

"No money was found from Yadav's account," he added.

"Why they remembered it now. These are one-sided actions," Sibal on ED action against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Sibal on ED's action

This is the game of politics in which they try to project all Opposition leaders as devils and they are holy cows, he added.

Sibal on judge appointments row

"There should be more transparency in the system of appointment of judges. The government has captured all the institutions except the judiciary. What will happen to the Constitution if the government takes over the judiciary as well?" Sibal said.

He said that the Law Minister claimed that the government will make appointments in the higher judiciary, while the Supreme Court bats for the collegium system. But we do not consider the collegium system to be correct either. The law minister wants the right to appoint judges, we oppose that too. A system has to be made on the basis of which appointments should be made in the High Court and Supreme Court and this system should be transparent. He also said that in the present era, the judiciary is the last pillar that is left from being captured by the government to some extent.

