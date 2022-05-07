Rahul Gandhi slams KCR, says he 'single-handedly destroyed dreams of Telangana's people'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched an attack on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee workers and leaders, he said that KCR single-handedly destroyed the dreams of Telangana's people.

"KCR has single-handedly destroyed the dream the people of Telangana and Sonia ji had when statehood was granted. I welcome the youth, who believe in the ideology of the Congress, to join us in our mission to defeat TRS and build a glorious Telangana," he said.

Gandhi also gave a clear message to party workers and leaders in Telangana to remain united and said indiscipline will not be tolerated. He said party tickets will be given only to those who work in the field.

Gandhi appealed to the youth to join the Congress in defeating Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who, he alleged, had destroyed the dreams of the people of the state.

"You saw the loot of Telangana at the hands of KCR who destroyed your future and the dream of Telangana. Only one family got the money that was meant for you. You did not get schools, colleges and universities. It is the responsibility of the Congress Party to remove KCR and I invite the youth to join the Congress and bring this change," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said Sonia Gandhi saw the dream of the people of Telangana and gave it statehood even though the party was hurt electorally.

"But we stood with your fight for the truth. I want to fulfil your dream of Telangana and work with the people of the state," Gandhi said.

