'Kya bolna hai', Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of Telangana rally, BJP takes it from there

The Bharatiya Janata Party has lashed out at the Congress leader over a recent video that is purportedly shot during his meeting with Telangana Congress leaders ahead of an address to farmers in the state. The BJP has been keeping track of Rahul Gandhi over his "personal foreign trips and nightclubbing".

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a purported video of Rahul Gandhi in which he is seen sitting with Telangana party leaders and asking them "...Kya exactly bolna hai" (what exactly do I have to say). An ANI report mentioned that Gandhi said: "What is the main theme today? Kya bolna hai?".

Malviya hit out at the former Congress chief's recent visit to Nepal where he was seen in a nightclub in Kathmandu. "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, Kya bolna hai. This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing... Such exaggerated sense of entitlement," tweeted Malviya.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday blew the poll bugle for the party with Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Telangana which is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls next year.

