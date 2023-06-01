Rahul Gandhi in US says, 'Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given huge opportunity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi in US: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US tour, said that his disqualification from Lok Sabha has given him a 'huge opportunity' to serve the people. He also added that when he joined politics the Congress leader had not imagined that his disqualification was even possible. The Wayanad (Kerala) Member of Parliament was disqualified from Lok Sabha earlier this year after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The disqualified Congress MP made the remarks in response to a series of questions from Indian students at the prestigious Stanford University Campus in California.

"But then I think it's actually given me a huge opportunity. Probably much bigger than the opportunity I would have. That's just the way politics works,” he said. "I think the drama started really, about six months ago. We were struggling. The entire opposition is struggling in India. Huge financial dominance. Institutional capture. We're struggling to fight the democratic fight in our country,” he said, adding that at this point in time, he decided to go for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

"I am very clear, our fight is ours fight,” he said. “But there is a group of young students from India here. I want to have a relationship with them and want to talk to them. It’s my right to do it,” he said during his interaction with Indian students and academicians of Indian origin at the University.

He also emphasised in his frequent foreign trips like this, he is not seeking support from anybody. "I don't understand why the prime minister doesn't come here and do it,” Gandhi asked amidst applause from the audience who had packed the entire auditorium at Stanford.

