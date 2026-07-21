'Committed to discussing NEET, owe students more than outrage': Dharmendra Pradhan hits out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of using students as "political tools" following the police crackdown on the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Congress following the protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the action taken on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday.

In his first reaction to the controversy, Pradhan alleged that the Congress was attempting to create disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament instead of constructively addressing concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, the Union Minister claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence despite the Centre having conveyed its willingness to hold a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue.

"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INC continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan wrote.

Pradhan further alleged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress chose to stage a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence despite the Centre expressing its willingness to hold a comprehensive discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. He claimed the protest caused inconvenience to the public and disregarded established security protocols.

"Even after the government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan wrote.

"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," he wrote.

We owe answers to our students: Pradhan

Pradhan added that the Centre remains fully committed to discussing the NEET issue and addressing the concerns of students in Parliament.

"Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption," he wrote.

"We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering," Pradhan added.

High-voltage drama at Congress protest

Pradhan's remarks came hours after Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, led a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the alleged police action against students during Monday's demonstration.

The protest ended with Delhi Police detaining the Gandhi siblings and several Congress and Opposition leaders before releasing them later in the day.

Also read: Centre accuses Rahul Gandhi of U-turn as Congress remains firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation