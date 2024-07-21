Rahul Gandhi chosen to receive Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been chosen for the first Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award instituted in memory of the party veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy.

The Oommen Chandy Foundation announced the award today (July 21), three days after the first death anniversary of the leader. The honour comprises a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a sculpture designed by renowned artist and filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj.

Gandhi was a national leader who had listened to the problems of people and found solutions to them by conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra, a statement said. An expert jury chaired by Shashi Tharoor, MP, selected the awardee, it added.

Oommen Chandy's life was synonymous with word tireless: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (July 19) fondly remembered his predecessor, late Oommen Chandy, at an event here and described the Congress leader's life as synonymous with tirelessness.

"Even when he (Oommen Chandy) was on the opposite side politically, his personality of supporting creative proposals is a model for all. He entered politics through student-youth movements and maintained a warm relationship with Kerala, especially Puthuppally. It was that affinity that made him different," Vijayan said.

The Left leader said that when he himself became the chief minister in 2016, the first person he met was Oommen Chandy, who was the outgoing CM.

"Public service has been an integral part of his life. It seems like noted poet Kadamanitta translated Robert Frost's poem 'Miles to go before I sleep' into Malayalam keeping Oommen Chandy in mind. His (Chandy's) was a life that in every way became synonymous with the word 'tireless'," Vijayan said.

In his brief address, Vijayan said his friendship with Chandy went beyond politics, and they both had the freedom to agree or disagree on any topic and to speak their own minds.

He said when the tsunami hit the country and the state in 2004, Chandy was the chief minister, and the Left party had given full support to the relief efforts.

"There are many instances in which Kerala has stood together in times of calamity. We need to be able to continue the unity that Kerala has shown in the face of tragedy, in the future. The coming generations should grow and work by taking in the essence of all this," he said.

Cutting across political lines, people from all walks of life had gathered at Puthuppally in Kottayam district on July 18 and paid tribute to Chandy on his first death anniversary.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi on Doda encounter: 'Government should take full responsibility for repeated attacks'

ALSO READ: 'People now completely standing with INDIA bloc': Rahul's first reaction on byelection results