Rahul Gandhi on Doda encounter: 'Government should take full responsibility for repeated security lapses'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre for continuous terrorist attacks in the Valley. He also said that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers. Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP's wrong policies."

"It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism," he added.

"In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism," Gandhi said.

'No words of strong condemnation will suffice'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer. "Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery," he said.

No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists, he said. "The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks," Kharge said.

"We cannot endanger our national security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism," he said. "The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," Kharge said.