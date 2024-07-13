'People now completely standing with INDIA bloc': Rahul Gandhi's first reaction on byelection results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a party workers convention.

After the INDIA bloc registered victory in 10 out of the 13 Assembly seats across seven states where byelections were conducted, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the results have made it clear that the web of 'fear and confusion' woven by the BJP has been broken.

"Every class including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress on Saturday won both the Assembly seats in Uttarakhand where bypolls were held, snatching the Manglaur constituency from the BSP and retaining Badrinath by defeating the BJP.

Congress's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin won the seat for the fourth time edging out BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana by a narrow margin of 422 votes. Nizamuddin won the seat twice on a BSP ticket and once on a Congress ticket in the past.

