Rahul gives 'childish' statements: Pralhad Joshi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that India is being "divided and burnt", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that he used to make "childish" statements. Joshi also raised questions about the Congress' policy after Gandhi's statements folowing his visit to the violent-hit northeast Delhi that has left over 46 people dead and about 200 injured.

He also raised questions about Congress' achievements over its 70 year's "divide and rule" politics. "Rahul Gandhi is used to giving childish statements...Congress followed divide and rule policy for 70 years. Where is Congress now? The party is where it is now because of divide and rule politics," Joshi said inside Parliament premises.

Gandhi on Wednesday said that the values which are India's strengths --brotherhood, unity and love -- have been burnt in Delhi violence and it has caused a dent in India's global image. He made his statement after visiting Brijpuri alongwith a delegation of senior Congress leaders.

