AAP's Raghav Chadha detained by Delhi Police, permission to protest outside Amit Shah's home denied

Image Source : PTI AAP's Raghav Chadha detained by Delhi Police

Delhi police on Sunday detained Aam Admi Party MLAs Raghav Chadha, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha who were on their way to the Home Minister's residence to hold a protest demonstration. Their detention comes after Delhi Police reject Chadha's request for permission to hold 'peaceful demonstration outside residence of Union Home Minister today' against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC. The police's statement said, "Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Home Min."

More to follow...

Latest India News