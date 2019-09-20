Rafale 'accepted', IAF to get the fighter jets on October 8

Image Source : FILE Rafale Fighter Jets

Rafale fighter jets are one more step closer to joining the ranks of Indian Air Force. The fighter jets will be officially handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8. The ceremony will take place in France. On September 19, deputy chief of Indian Air Force VR Chaudhary took 'acceptance' of Rafale fighter jets.

Acceptance is an important step undertaken before formal handing over war weaponry. It is a formal 'ok' from the receiving country, in this case, India suggesting that it is ready to induct the weaponry or vehicle in its armed forces.

(More to follow)