Rafale 'accepted', IAF to get the fighter jets on October 8

Rafale fighter jets are one more step closer to joining the ranks of Indian Air Force. The fighter jets will be officially handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8. The ceremony will take place in France. On September 19, deputy chief of Indian Air Force VR Chaudhary took 'acceptance' of Rafale fighter jets.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 19:15 IST
Rafale Fighter Jets
Rafale Fighter Jets

Rafale Fighter Jets

Acceptance is an important step undertaken before formal handing over war weaponry. It is a formal 'ok' from the receiving country, in this case, India suggesting that it is ready to induct the weaponry or vehicle in its armed forces. 

(More to follow)

