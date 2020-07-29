Jodhpur on standby for Rafale touchdown if Ambala weather doesn't improve | Live Updates

Image Source : PTI Rafale jets to touchdown at Ambala airbase today; Jodhpur on standby owing to weather conditions

Ambala is set to welcome the first batch of five Rafale aircraft, that would join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala today to receive the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. According to sources, the Rafale jets are expected to take off from UAE at nearly 11 am (IST) and would land at Ambala by 2 PM. Sources have also said the Rafale aircraft would land at the Jodhpur airbase in case the weather conditions around Ambala are not favourable.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been imposed around Ambala airbase in view of the landing of Rafale aircraft. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase.

Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala, said the administration is on a high alert and the gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

The administration has prohibited pictures of Air Force Station from places such as Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara.

Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala, said that the Ambala Cantt area has been made a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Action will be taken against those violating "no-photography orders".

The police officers also made announcements and informed the local residents to not gather on roofs and engage in photography between 10 am and 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force is further boosting the capabilities of the combat aircraft by equipping it with the HAMMER missiles from France.

Image Source : PTI Merignac: The crew of the first batch of Rafale aircraft preparing to take off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, in France, Monday, July 27, 2020.

The order for the HAMMER standoff missiles with the capability to take out any type of targets at the range of around 60-70 kms is being processed under the emergency powers for acquisition given to the armed forces by the Narendra Modi government.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon designed and manufactured for the French Air Force and Navy initially.

Armed with the long-range Meteor air to air missiles and SCALP, the Rafales would give India an edge over both Pakistan and China in terms of air strike capability.

Once the aircraft land in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the Air Chief and brief him about their flying and training in France.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. The Rafale aircraft would move out soon to another operational base for operational sorties.

The pilots include Group Captain Harkirat Singh who is the Commanding Officer of the 17 squadrons along with Wing Commander MK Singh and R Kataria.

In a long-awaited development, five Rafale fighter aircraft took off on Monday for India from an airbase in France.

The fighter jets were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac, France where he interacted with the India crew flying it to India.

The five aircraft flying to India include seven Indian pilots with the commanding officer of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron.

All the pilots have been trained on the aircraft by the French Dassault Aviation company as per the agreement signed for the biggest-ever defense deal signed by India in 2016 for acquiring 36 Rafale jets for over Rs 60,000 crore.

