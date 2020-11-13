India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system in Odisha

Image Source : INDIA TV Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system in Odisha

India successfully test-fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system on Friday off the coast of Balasore, Odisha. The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 03:50 pm off the Odisha Coast. The missile hit its target directly during the test.

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle, and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts.

