The Punjab Police on Monday busted a terror module after an encounter in Amritsar in which three suspected terrorists were arrested. Reportedly two policemen have also been injured in the encounter and have been hospitalised.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out terrorist activities but were taken into custody before that. The police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them and are interrogating the three accused to unravel the conspiracies.