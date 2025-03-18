Punjab Speaker flags errors in NCERT's Punjabi textbook, demands immediate review Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan pointed out significant spelling mistakes and factual inaccuracies in the book 'Punjabi Primer'.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, drawing attention to several errors in a Punjabi textbook issued by NCERT. Sandhwan in his letter highlighted major spelling mistakes and incorrect information in the ‘Punjabi Primer’, a book meant for early childhood education (Balvatika/Anganwadi) and adult literacy programmes.

He said in a statement that such fundamental mistakes not only misguide young learners but also undermine the effectiveness of literacy initiatives for adults.

He underlined that learning resources, especially those used in early education, must uphold top levels of correctness and credibility.

Sandhwan requested the minister to promptly arrange for the textbook to be reviewed and revised by qualified Punjabi language experts and academicians to ensure correct and reliable content.

He also emphasised the need for a strict editorial and quality-checking process for all future publications by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prevent such errors.

He further said that having accurate and mistake-free study materials is vital for the success of basic education and literacy programmes.

(With PTI inputs)

