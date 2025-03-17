PM Modi meets New Zealand PM Luxon to strengthen bilateral ties with MoUs and free trade talks The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday to discuss deepening bilateral relations between their two countries. The meeting, which came as part of Luxon’s official visit to India, focused on a range of issues, including economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security.

Luxon, who arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day trip, was warmly welcomed by PM Modi. The meeting underscored the growing momentum in India-New Zealand ties, with both leaders set to explore further opportunities for collaboration. The visit also included discussions on initiating negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, marking a key step toward boosting economic engagement.

On Monday morning, Luxon paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, honoring India's historical and cultural significance. In his statements to the press, Luxon expressed his commitment to enhancing New Zealand’s relationship with India, noting that the Indian government had been "incredibly generous and welcoming" during his visit. He also highlighted the importance of his large delegation, which consists of business and community leaders, emphasizing their role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

The New Zealand Prime Minister also acknowledged the vital contribution of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. With Indian-Kiwis being the third-largest ethnic group in the country, Luxon recognized their importance as a major source of skilled migrants and their role in international student enrollments. He further praised their contributions across various sectors, emphasizing the significant people-to-people connection between the two nations.

During his visit, Luxon met with a wide range of community and business leaders, reinforcing the cultural and economic bonds that bind India and New Zealand. He also met with notable figures like cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor, who symbolize the strong cultural link between the two countries.

Luxon’s visit also included a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, where both sides discussed ways to enhance diplomatic and economic ties. The New Zealand Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, where he will discuss key issues surrounding global security and economic cooperation.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Luxon is expected to witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at Hyderabad House, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations. He will then visit Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

India and New Zealand have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1952, and their ties continue to flourish based on shared Commonwealth connections, democratic values, and mutual commitments to economic growth and regional stability. The ongoing dialogue between PM Modi and PM Luxon marks a significant chapter in their bilateral relationship, one that promises to continue growing in the years to come.