US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi

Tulsi Gabbard arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Tulsi Gabbard India tour: US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard today (March 17) met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. Gabbard arrived in New Delhi early Sunday for a two-and-a-half-day visit, marking the first high-level trip to India by a senior official of the Donald Trump administration.

Earlier on Sunday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had held a meeting with Gabbard in New Delhi. According to sources, Tulsi Gabbard met NSA Doval in New Delhi on Sunday evening, and they had a detailed discussion on several facets of the India-US relationship.

Tulsi Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited her.

 

