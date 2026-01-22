Punjab's Sadak Suraksha Force revolutionises highway safety; state records sharp drop in fatalities To further strengthen transparency and accountability, all vehicles deployed by the Sadak Suraksha Force are equipped with cameras, video recording systems, and advanced technological tools.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set a transformative benchmark in road safety by mandating that the state's Sadak Suraksha Force reach accident sites within just 15 minutes, a critical window aptly termed the "Platinum Minutes." This life-saving initiative ensures that accident victims receive immediate medical attention, significantly improving survival chances and reducing the severity of injuries.

The impact of this visionary policy has been remarkable. Since its implementation, Punjab has recorded a significant reduction in deaths caused by road accidents, marking one of the most significant improvements in road safety outcomes in the country. The initiative has not only made Punjab's highways safer but has also emerged as a model worthy of national replication.

Reinforcing his commitment to inclusive governance, Chief Minister Mann has taken a major step towards gender equality by inducting several women personnel into the Sadak Suraksha Force. This progressive move empowers women by assigning them crucial operational responsibilities in a sector traditionally dominated by men, underlining the Punjab government's resolve to ensure equal participation of women across all fields.



In a strong push against drunk driving, CM Mann has introduced a zero-tolerance yet humane policy. Under this framework, the Road Safety Force provides alternative transport facilities to drivers found under the influence of alcohol, ensuring they return home safely without endangering lives on the road. This innovative approach discourages drunk driving while prioritising public safety.



To further strengthen transparency and accountability, all vehicles deployed by the Sadak Suraksha Force are equipped with cameras, video recording systems, and advanced technological tools, effectively curbing any scope for corruption and ensuring ethical enforcement.



Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded the Punjab model, urging other states to adopt similar road safety mechanisms.



(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)