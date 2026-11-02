AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from Punjab Assembly, third to quit in just 2 days

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, another MLA has resigned from the party. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of Amritsar North has resigned from his seat in the Punjab Assembly. His resignation follows AAP MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jauramajra quitting the party, signalling fresh political turbulence for Punjab's ruling party. They resigned a day after the party released its first of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

"My most revered brothers and sisters of Amritsar, I have resigned from my membership in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. I will remain indebted to you until my last breath for the love and respect you have shown me," Kunwar Vijay Pratap said in a post on X. He is a former IPS officer who resigned from his service just before the last Assembly elections to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Amritsar MLA claims 90% target delivery

In the post, the legislator said he achieved 90 per cent of legislative targets and called for a unified effort to rescue Punjab from systemic crises.

"With your cooperation and the blessings of the Almighty, we must all unite in a collective effort to rise above the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting, and transform Punjab - trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism, and corruption—back into a progressive and beloved state... Anyway, as you all know, as a legislator, I have achieved 90 per cent of my targets; the work that a legislator is supposed to do," he said.

The MLA also said that he ended the feudal "mai-baap" patron-client politics in his constituency and always raised the voice of Amritsaris and boldly addressed issues from water and sewage to Circuit House, Company Bagh, dirty drains, Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Medical College, Saroop Rani College, and the Bargari sacrilege case.

MLAs slam govt over drug menace

Earlier, AAP MLAs - Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Punjab's Patiala district - resigned from the party's primary membership. While Pathanmajra sent his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jouramajra, a former minister, announced his decision through a social media post.

Both the MLAs, who are first-time legislators, lashed out at the AAP government over various issues, including the drug menace, outstanding debt, and not amending the anti-sacrilege law despite directions from the Akal Takht. Jouramajra had been the minister from January 8, 2023, to September 23, 2024, but was later dropped from the Cabinet.

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