Section of Delhi Police personnel protest outside headquarters over transfer of two officers

A section of Delhi Police personnel is protesting at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Monday morning against the transfer of two officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, following a standoff with lawyers over an alleged assault on an advocate. A large number of personnel have gathered outside the headquarters, but police officers are trying to convince them to end the protest. The matter relates to the clash at Shahdara Police Station on October 23.

Officers are urging the protesting police personnel to disperse. The transferred ACP has also released a video appealing to police personnel to join him. He said those who cannot come should join through video conferencing. He has demanded an open discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner.

How did it all start?

A clash broke out between police officers and lawyers inside the police station, in which one lawyer suffered a serious head injury. Following this, Delhi lawyers declared a strike. They accused ACP Manasvi Vashisht of brandishing a pistol and demanded her transfer.

Soon after, on October 28, Delhi Police transferred ACP Manasvi Vashisht, who was posted as the sub-divisional police officer in Gandhi Nagar, to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Inspector Arun Kumar, the then SHO of Shahdara police station, was transferred to the security unit.

ACP released the video

Releasing a video, Jahangirnagar ACP Manasvi Vashisht said, "I would like to thank all the policemen who supported me. Whatever incident has happened to me, I am not broken from inside but have become even stronger. You people are supporting me, but I want an open discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner at the police headquarters, with as many policemen as possible participating. Those who cannot attend should join it through video conferencing. In this, we will present everything related to the incident. We will ask about whatever negotiations have taken place. In addition, they will raise any questions related to the police. I request the CP sir to give us that opportunity; we want to come in front of him and ask him questions."

The proposed protest reflects discontent among a section of police personnel over the transfers, even as efforts are being made to resolve the standoff between the police and the legal fraternity.

ALSO READ:

Delhi shocker: Driver stabbed to death over 'extra chholey', accused food vendor arrested