Here's how Punjab scaled a Rs 500 crore Japan MoU into a Rs 1,116 crore Ludhiana facility

Translating foreign investment into on-ground reality is a major challenge for any state. Often, states sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investments, yet projects fail to progress. In this context, the joint project between the Japanese firm Aichi Steel and Vardhman Special Steels in Punjab is significant. Discussions that began during a visit to Japan in December 2025, initially centred on a potential investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, evolved within just a few months into an industrial project valued at Rs 1,116 crore. The foundation stone for this plant was laid in Ludhiana on July 27, 2026. This project promises to give Punjab's manufacturing sector a new direction.

Initiated during a visit to Japan; land secured in Ludhiana

In December 2025, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met with Aichi Steel's leadership in Nagoya, Japan. During the visit, Vardhman Special Steels and Aichi Steel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore establishing a new industrial unit in Punjab. At that time, an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore was envisioned.

Aichi Steel is a prominent Japanese company and plays a significant role in the Toyota Group's supply chain. Meanwhile, Vardhman Special Steels has been operating in Punjab for nearly four decades. The partnership is expected to strengthen the state's capacity to manufacture advanced components for the automobile industry.

How did the investment grow from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,116 crore?

The initial agreement proposed an investment of about Rs 500 crore, but the project was later expanded to Rs 1,116 crore. It is planned to be developed in two phases. According to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the companies decided to increase their investment after observing and understanding Punjab's industrial environment. During the foundation stone laying ceremony for the plant on July 27, 2026, CM Bhagwant Mann stated, "Today, within just a few months, that MoU has transformed into a tangible project. This is the true meaning of translating policy into practice and commitment into reality."

"This investment demonstrates the confidence that international companies have in Punjab's skilled workforce, work culture and industrial strength," the Chief Minister said.

What will the plant manufacture, and how many jobs will it create?

The unit to be set up in Ludhiana will produce high-quality automobile components using advanced Japanese forging technology. There are plans to supply these components not only within India but also to markets in Europe, ASEAN countries, Africa, and Mexico. According to an industry report, the first phase will include a forging line and a testing facility. The company aims to begin commercial production by March 2028. According to the Punjab government, this project could provide direct employment to over 500 young people. Future expansion could also create job opportunities for approximately 2,000 additional individuals. This figure is linked to potential expansion and does not constitute a guarantee of employment.

What is the strategy for attracting investment to Punjab?

According to the Chief Minister, the state has established 'Invest Punjab' as a single-point contact centre for investors. The government says it provides business-related services through a dedicated office and an online portal, with a system in place to ensure approval decisions are made within 45 days. Furthermore, over 200 business-related services have been integrated through the 'Fast-Track Punjab' initiative. CM Bhagwant Mann also highlighted Tata Steel’s investment of Rs 3,200 crore, as well as the presence of companies such as Sanathan Textiles, Nestlé, CLAAS, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio, and Danone. The true test for this project will now lie in completing construction on schedule, commencing production, and generating employment opportunities.

ALSO READ:

'Hunar Punjab', a government initiative to connect skilled youth with industries