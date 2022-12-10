Punjab: Police station attacked with rocket launcher-type weapon in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PUNEET PAREENJA Punjab: Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Tarn Taran

Punjab : A rocket launcher attack took place on a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Saturday morning.

According to official sources, the incident took place at 1 am in which the building, housing the police station, suffered minor damage.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, they said.

A door glass leading to the police station was broken during the attack. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

This is not the first time that a situation like this has taken place. Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali. READ MORE

