Punjab: Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Pathankot

Punjab: A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead along the International Border in the Pathankot district of Punjab after BSF noticed some suspicious movement. According to a BSF official, the troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

Following this, the troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing the threat, they opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot, the official said.

Pakistani drone was recovered in Tarn Taran

Earlier on August 13, in a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said the official.

According to BSF, acting on specific information BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district and during the search, they recovered a drone in broken condition kept in a plastic sac tied with bricks from a well.

The BSF further said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter. "Yet another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," it added.

Heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

In two separate incidents, the security forces also seized over three kilograms of heroin from Ferozepur and Amritsar. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered three packets of heroin approximately a gross weight of 3 kgs from a farming field near Machiwara village in Ferozepur.

Earlier on August 11, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The intruder was challenged by the troops but he kept advancing towards the border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

