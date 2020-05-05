Punjab hikes rates of diesel and petrol by about Rs 2 per litre

Punjab hikes petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each, with effect from May 6

Punjab Government on Tuesday hiked the price of Petrol and Diesel Rs 2 per litre each. The hike will be effective from intervening midnight of May 5 and 6.

Earlier in the day, Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously, oil industry sources said.

Petrol became Rs 3.26 paise costlier today in Chennai too and is selling at Rs 75.54 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 68.22, Rs 2.51 more than yesterday’s price of Rs 65.71 per litre.

