Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS, 1 PPS officers including 3 IG, 4 DIG

The newly formed Punjab government-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service officer.

Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal.

Mittal has been posted as the IGP, Crime, Bureau of Investigation at Chandigarh, a government order said. S Boopathi, DIG, Personnel, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Jalandhar Range.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh, Additional IG, Counter Intelligence, Punjab Police, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)

